(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are making temporary provisions for a vacant retail facility.
By unanimous vote late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved an agreement with Steinbeck and Sons of Griswold for renting space in a portion of the former Shopko Building at 1180 South 16th Street at a cost of $1,500 a month. Board President Darin Sunderman says the rental agreement is only temporary.
"They're looking to expand in Clarinda," said Sunderman. "They would have loved to have built a building, but there's just not a tight timeframe, and spring is basically here. They just need a place to store soybeans and corn for seed. They will operate out of that north side of the Shopko Building--not interfering with Lisle's. Lisle Corporation is aware of it."
The agreement comes as board members are exploring the fate of the building, which was acquired three years ago for $400,000 for use as a CTE facility. Board member Scott Honeyman, however, says it's time for the board to make a decision on the structure's future "sooner rather than later."
"We've had the building for a while now," said Honeyman. "Some of the initial intent behind it hasn't panned out as we had hoped it would have. We're renting it now to cover some of the costs that we own it. But, I don't think renting space is a long time, long-term solution for the district."
Board member Paul Boysen called for the building's appraisal so that it could be sold.
"When I took school finance a lot time ago," said Boysen, "a professor at Drake who's an older guy said there's one thing a school district should never do is be a landlord. I have remembered that. One, it's not our building, and we're not trained to be landlords--we're trained to be educators."
After further discussion, Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said he would contact a commercial firm outside of the community to conduct an appraisal. Board members' consensus was that any proceeds from the building's sale would be used for future facilities projects. In other business, the board set a public hearing for April 26th at 5 p.m. on the proposed 2023-24 school calendar, approved a preventative maintenance agreement with Access Elevator for $525, and the bid of Maryville Glass and Lock for $63,653.10 for the 7-12 complex's building lock project. You can watch the Clarinda School Board meeting on the district's YouTube page.