(Clarinda) -- Clarinda School Board members want more time to review a proposed realtor's agreement for selling a vacant property.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the board took no action on an agreement with Shirley's Realty LTD for the sale of the former Shopko Building at 1180 South 16th Street. Even before the rejection of a $14 million bond issue for facilities upgrades in March, school officials have contemplated selling the building, which was acquired three years ago for $400,000 for use as a CTE facility. But, board members questioned some of the agreement's provisions--or lack thereof. Board member Greg Jones says the agreement's effective term date was blank.
"I don't know what our intentions are," said Jones, "but I don't think we want an open-ended realty agreement that we have to argue to get out of at some point, if we want to get out of it."
Board member Paul Boysen says the standard term for a listing is three-to-six months. He also believes the property should be on a multi-listening, rather than an exclusive listing, in order to attract more potential buyers.
"I think we should, at least, have something in there," said Boysen, "because we need to have the potential buyer pool as large as we can get. It's going to be tough sell, and particularly in today's climate and environment. So, we need to have it as broad as we can have it."
Boysen also expressed concerns that covenants held by neighboring businesses Hy-Vee and McDonalds were as restrictive as he's ever seen. Board President Darin Sunderman says the facility should have a listing price, with earnest money required up front.
"I think we want serious buyers," said Sunderman, "and I think we have a fair amount of money set aside for earnest money. We don't want offers that have $200 in earnest money, let's say--because those aren't serious. But, they do tie you up if you allow that to happen. So, I think there's several things to talk about."
After further discussion, the board requested Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia meet with the district's facilities committee and its legal counsel to review the agreement, and bring a recommendation back at a future board meeting.
In other business Wednesday, the board....
---approved the hiring of Kaitlyn Chesney, Angela Holmes, Rebecca Hull and Sarah Wennihan as food service employees, effective August 22nd, and Christine Davis as Spanish teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the transfers of Frank Sefrit from 9-12 boys basketball coach to 9-12 assistant boys basketball coach, and Logan Petersen from 9-12 assistant boys basketball coach to 9-12 boys basketball coach, effective with the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the resignation of Logan Wood as weightlifting supervisor.
---approved the list of Clarinda High School graduates for 2023.
---approved the hiring of additional baseball and softball coaches for this season, due to increased participation numbers.
---approved the bid of Advanced Radon LLC for $12,736 for removal of radon detected at the McKinley Central Office Building.
---approved a contract with the Green Hills Area Education Agency for e-rate services.
---approved an overnight stay request from Clarinda High School's National History Day team to attend the National NHD Competition at the University of Maryland June 11th-16th.
---approved a 28-E agreement with the Shenandoah School District for ELL services.