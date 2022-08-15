(Clarinda) -- At least one school district in KMAland is looking into a new school bus program through the Environmental Protection Agency.
During its regular meeting last week, the Clarinda School Board discussed the EPA's new "Clean School Bus" program, which provides up to $5 billion through fiscal year 2026 for schools around the country to purchase zero-emission or low-emission buses. The program is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in November 2021. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the district has looked into applying for the rebate program.
"They're really pushing an electric bus and the price tag is really high on those buses, but we are looking to see if we would qualify -- right now we are not on the priority list," said Privia. "We can go ahead and apply, we probably won't get it, but it'd be the first step for the next round. They think this will stay around for about five years."
Over 200 districts in Iowa, including some in southwest Iowa, are on the federal agency's priority list. The EPA plans to offer rebates to each recipient for up to $500 million to replace the old buses. Privia says the district currently has two buses that will soon need replacing, but some concern remains about their eligibility.
"The problem is we don't use them enough because they are older buses," said Privia. "One of the criteria is you have to use them at least three months. So, we'll have to figure out how we need to get that for the next round of grants -- when we're thinking we'll apply -- to see if we can get some money back."
Rather than electric, Privia says the district is looking into the possibility of propane buses. But, Board member Paul Boysen expressed some concern about the range of electric or propane buses and dealing with longer drive times in rural areas.
"If we were in a more urban area where our trips were shorter we wouldn't have any problem with it," said Boysen. "But, I used to go down to Worlds of Fun as a bus driver, so in like St. Joseph and that area, they all have a bunch of propane, but the guy from Omaha, they won't send a propane bus out if it's going over 100 miles both ways."
However, Privia doesn't believe the buses would exceed the 100-mile range within the Clarinda School District. The application deadline for the first round of funding through the EPA is Friday.