(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school teachers and staff members will receive retention bonuses in the current and upcoming school year.
During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved a pair of agenda items regarding retention bonuses for the district's teachers and staff. Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News one of the items involves the $1,000 bonuses issued by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to teachers in the classroom who had stayed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Bergman says her district wanted to make sure in-class counselors, learning advisors, and TLC coaches received a $1,000 retention bonus as well.
"Those people were you know full time, they were pitching in, helping out anywhere that was needed," Bergman said. "And so, the decision to provide that $1,000 retention bonus on our end, meant anyone who is coming back or being retained for next year."
Bergman says the first retention bonus from the state will be distributed into the March 2022 payroll, after Governor Reynolds says she hopes to have the majority of the bonuses distributed by mid-April.
"Many places were still working on getting together on who else they wanted to include, not include," Bergman explained. "And so per the state, we visited with Steve Crew, and he's been in several webinars sharing that it can be in March payroll as long as he's notified."
Additionally, the board approved a retention bonus for all district employees who return for the 2022-23 school year. After discussion, Bergman says the board approved giving a $2,000 bonus to those not included in the initial bonus to ensure even distribution.
"Because the teachers were receiving the bonus from Governor Reynolds of $1,000, and we had approved that additional $1,000 to other people who are in that category, that any position in the district would get the $2,000 if they had not received the $1,000," Bergman said.
Bergman says the district's retention bonuses for the 2022-23 school year will go into effect for the December payroll.
She adds the bonus coming down from the state will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds, while the district's contributions will be pulled from its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER III funds.