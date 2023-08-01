(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are planning a second bond issue referendum later this fall.
In the latest in a series of work sessions with representatives of SiteLogiQ--the district's facilities consultants--the Clarinda School Board Monday discussed plans for an $11 million bond issue vote in the November citywide and school board elections. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the proposed $11 million bond issue covers some of the projects included in a $14 million bond rejected by voters last March.
"That'll include our HVAC system that is poor shape that we've really got to fix up," said Privia. "It's going to include our CTE buildings, our science and FCS (Family Consumer Science) room upgrades, media center renovations, parking lots and bus dropoff loops at our elementary, elementary secure entrances and renovations there, and then an auditorium addition and renovation."
Privia says some of the elements of the previous bond issue were removed from this proposal, based on public input from the series of listening sessions held following the March vote.
"We took out our early childhood (addition) that we would really like to put in for our preschool," said Privia. "That is going to have to wait. Some renovations at the elementary and the 1956 building were quite costly, because of asbestos, and getting rid of those things from the past. (There will be) no bus barn, and we're not going to do anything with the administration building."
In addition to community open houses at both the elementary and 7-12 facilities, Privia says the district plans to send mailers out to the district's patrons explaining the bond issue. Additionally, Privia says the board is moving forward with a separate renovation project at Clarinda's 7-12 complex involving six new classrooms and heating and air conditioning work.
"Right now, we are hoping to get bids on those projects in late October, early November," he said, "and break ground, we're hoping in February and March, so we can start those projects right away, and get as much done in the coming summer as possible."
Funding from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE dollars will cover the project. You can hear the full interview with Jeff Privia here: