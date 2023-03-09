(Clarinda) -- Negotiations are underway on teachers' contracts in the Clarinda School District.
By unanimous vote late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board acknowledged the Clarinda Education Association's opening proposal on a master contract for the 2023-24 school year. Clarinda High Social Studies Instructor Andy Harris spoke on behalf of the CEA's bargaining unit. Harris says the CEA proposes a 9.7% total package increase, which includes a $3,350 increase in base salary for a total base of $40,825. Harris says the proposal is based on rising insurance costs, inflation, small town teacher shortages and the desire to get contracts out early to attract the best teacher candidates and retain existing staff.
"We feel this would keep us competitive with neighboring districts," said Harris, "help retain current staff members, and attract new staff members for open positions."
Harris says the association also proposes current contract language, except for reinstalling language regarding leaves of absence. He says the CEA also proposes collaboration with administration on addressing the teacher shortage issue.
"In order to retain and attract teachers, we propose a collaboration with the district to explore the possibility of members that are required to teach a subject not previously included when hired," said Harris. "We also need to explore the compensation of workers for extracurricular activities, because what was dispersed does not match what was listed in the supplemental schedule for the '22-23 input."
In other business Wednesday, the board set a public hearing for April 12th at 5 p.m. on the district's budget proposal for the 2024 fiscal year. Also approved was elementary summer school for 1st through 4th graders June 1st-30th, with a focus on literacy, the use of ESSER funds for Camp Invention of K-6th graders this summer, the bid of Grounds and Green Management Consulting for $11,750, and the AEA purchasing agreement for the 2023-24 school year.