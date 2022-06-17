(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials hope a comprehensive facilities study will reveal some answers to current space shortages and help set long-term goals.
Meeting in special session Monday, the Clarinda School Board heard presentations from SitelogiQ (site-logic) and Estes on how they would perform a comprehensive facilities planning and support program. Lance Ridgely is the interim special education director and superintendent designee. While the district had a similar study done back in 2018, Ridgely says the site survey would provide multiple opportunities regarding facilities planning.
"Getting a facilities assessment, getting some advice from experts on 'what is the life span of our physical plant,'" he said. "What are the potential space issues or non-issues as somebody from the outside as somebody might see them. And then start to look at what's the vision for the district going forward when we look at facilities."
Ridgely says the school has some space issues with the 7-12 grade building. However, he says the problem is a good one to have with rising enrollment numbers.
"We've taken a building that was built for 'x' number of students, and we're trying to put 'y' number of students in there and it just doesn't really work," said Ridgely. "We're in a situation where Mr. (Luke) and Ms. (Sara) Honnold have done a great job with scheduling and we're able to serve all of our kids in that facility that are grades 7-12, but to do so teachers don't necessarily have a home room. They might travel from classroom A to classroom B to classroom C throughout the day."
While officials are primarily noticing a surge in the younger high school grades, Ridgely says the district as a whole is in a healthy position with enrollment numbers. The board approved a temporary solution in May by leasing a two-classroom portable unit for the next three years.
While saying the assessment can assist the board in planning long-term, he adds it also ensures the current offerings for the district have adequate space.
"What other programs do we have that might need updated, whether it's our CTE programs --those career technical education type things -- or shop spaces," said Ridgely. "To make sure that we're accessible handicap wise, and also have significant safety measures in place when we're dealing with those types of things."
Ridgely says the district is currently performing reference checking with the two proposed companies, and a decision could come as soon as the board's next regular meeting on June 29 or early July for who could perform the assessment.
In other business Monday, the board approved the hires of Frank Pullen as an industrial tech teacher, Kelsey Potratz as Elementary Dean of Students, and Trenton Turney as the 7th-grade head boys basketball coach and 7-8 grade assistant football coach.