(Clarinda) -- Turmoil in the Clarinda School District went public late Wednesday afternoon.
Local residents--including several staff members--packed the McKinley Central Office Building's board room to hear grievances against Superintendent Chris Bergman and the district's operations aired during the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting. Five individuals touched on a variety of issues during a public comment period, including Bergman's leadership. Kim Williams is a 7th/8th grade reading instructor in the district. Williams spoke of Monday's meeting of certified and classified staff convened by the Clarinda Education Association. During the meeting, a vote was taken regarding the confidence in the district's current leadership. The result: Williams says 98.5% of those in attendance voted no confidence. Williams says some "points of interest" led to the vote.
"We've had four administrators leave in two years," said Williams. "One counselor is leaving, two SBOs (school business officials) are gone. There's a lack of clear leadership in terms of communication, direction and district goal setting, a lack of clear district goals, a poorly planned and executed 7th and 8th grade move to the high school building, a poorly planned and executed Return to Learn plan, poorly planned scheduling to the detriment of the student learning environment, and a lack of leadership presence and direction while in school."
Williams made other allegations pertaining to personnel.
"Poorly managed paraprofessional fires and rehires, poorly managed bus driver situations that led to resignations, overwhelming employee perception of retaliation by the administration for voicing dissent, poorly managed purchases and lack of a clear plan for the Skopko Building, and a poorly planned and execution of J-term," she added.
Williams says the culmination of the issues had led to "negative impacts on the student learning environment and school culture."
"While Mrs. Bergman has innovative ideas, we have not seen or experienced a strong road map to hit any milestones," said Williams.
Cindy VanFosson is a former district business manager. VanFosson says Clarinda was "strong, proud and well-respected" by other area districts and entities five years ago. Today, VanFosson claims there's "little to no longterm planning" in areas such as student instruction, finances, facilities, community involvement, staff recruitment, evaluation or recruitment.
"The district has lost countless devoted longterm employees, because leaders were spending their time doing what was new and exciting, and were not dedicated to do what was right, instead," said VanFosson. "I believe it's time to right this ship. Enough is enough. It's easy to see that the chief executive does not fit in this environment in southwest Iowa. That doesn't mean they wouldn't somewhere else. But, this is Clarinda, Iowa. We have a culture, and it isn't working in this culture."
Local resident Kayla Hagee says the presence of a large crowd at the board meeting indicates the district needs change.
"We've been able to draw people from other communities to come here," said Hagee, "and now, everyone is leaving, it seems like. We have people that came back to raise families here that were from here that have left, as well. I think that it tells you that everybody in here wants to see some sort of change. As a person who's lived here most of my life--I've owned two businesses, my husband owns a business--we want to keep our kid here, but I feel like things are falling apart."
Neither Bergman nor board members replied following the comment period. In an interview with KMA News following the meeting, Bergman thanked attendees for "showing their love and support" for the Clarinda district, and the community at large. The superintendent says she shares that love.
"It's important to have a voice, and to use that voice," said Bergman, "to share things that we think we can make better. And, I'm always open to doing that. So, I appreciate that, and I'm looking forward to looking into more specifics that we can utilize to grow as a district."
By a 4-to-0 vote during regular business, the board approved a 1.55% salary increase for administration, except for the new elementary and high school principals and employees hired less than 60 days ago. Board member Ann Meyer abstained. The board also approved several resignations, including Josh Porter as assistant principal, athletic director and transportation director, effective at the end of the school year. However, the board took no action on the sale of district property in the Clarinda Industrial Development Corporation to Chad Wellhausen, as Wellhausen withdrew his offer.
Also Wednesday afternoon, the board...
---approved the hiring of Casey Hill as summer mower, Tom Smith as summer painter, Adam Whitaker and Alex Woodruff as custodians, and Nevi Zerkle as middle school band director.
---approved the resignation of Jason Armstrong as elementary teacher, Tucker Morrison as assistant maintenance director, and Sandy Porter as elementary PE teacher, all effective at the end of the school year.
---recognized the district's retiring staff: FCS Instructor Cheryl Beaver, custodians Karen Hackett and Mike Crawford, and Elementary Principal Cynthia Opperman.
---approved the payment application from JR & Co for $53,256.11 for the district's roofing projects.
---by a 4-to-0 vote, approved an hourly increase of 45 cents for non-certified staff for the 2021-22 school year. Board member Darin Sunderman abstained.
---approved a sharing agreement with the Stanton School District for a part-time FCS teacher.
---approved a 28E agreement with the Shenandoah School District for ELL services.