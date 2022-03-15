(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda School District is in the final stages of setting its upcoming fiscal budget.
During its regular meeting recently, the Clarinda School Board heard a presentation on the proposed fiscal 2023 budget from Director of Finance Nancy McKinnon and set a public hearing on that proposed budget for April 6th at 4:00 pm in the PreK-6 Library. In the proposal, McKinnon says the total property tax levy rate would be roughly $12.13 per thousand dollars valuation--just a two-cent increase from the current rate of $12.11 per thousand. However, McKinnon says there is a cause to consider management levy rate increasing in the near future due to widespread rises in the cost of insurance.
"Insurance costs have gone up significantly, we have workman's claim comps that have gone up, we're kind of in that bubble and we've got to ride it out," McKinnon said. "The MODs (Experience Modifiers) are high and that plays a factor on our rates as well. And then early retirement, our management fund is on the lower side and we need to start thinking about brining that up."
Currently, the district's management levy fund is projected at $515,000. Plus, Superintendent Chris Bergman says House File 2253, which is still working its way through the Iowa House's Education Committee, could change how districts approach using their management levy funds.
"Basically it's asking to use the management fund for early retirement or hiring incentives, because we do have districts around us, we have one that has a $1.7 million management fund," Bergman explained. "So when you think about where our fund is, just to know that there's several schools around us that will have more hiring incentive money to get new teachers if it passes."
McKinnon says total projected revenues with the proposed budget are around $14.5 million. That includes the combined district cost, which accounts for district costs per pupil. McKinnon says the district's certified enrollment jumped back to 968 in 2021, following a drop to 944 in 2020.
"Certified enrollment is what drives our funding, or at least a part of it, and here is our enrollment for the past few years," McKinnon explained. "Obviously in 2020, COVID came into our district like many others, a lot of them open enrolled into online learning or home school. This year, we have got some of those back."
Additionally, the district is anticipating roughly $3 million in miscellaneous income, which McKinnon says includes several federal, state, and local sources.
"Examples of miscellaneous income is non-CDC general fund revenue, federal monies, transportation reimbursement, educational improvement enrichment," McKinnon listed. "State grants, interest, SPRC additional allowable growth, student fees, rentals, open enrollment and tuition, and a favorite--COVID dollars."
McKinnon did inform the board this potentially authorized budget would only set the maximum allowed spending. In contrast, the line-item budget, which is done in September, will outline how the district intends to spend its authorized revenue.