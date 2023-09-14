(Clarinda) -- Architects are projecting a late fall bidletting for at least one major construction project in the Clarinda School District.
Officials with SiteLogiQ, the district's construction consultants, updated the Clarinda School Board late Wednesday afternoon on the design schedule, alternative strategies, the construction schedule and staging and preliminary draws for a $9.8 million project covered by the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE dollars. Matt Trenkle is senior project manager with SiteLogiQ. Trenkle says the project's scope includes additional classrooms at Clarinda's 7-12 complex, and electrical distribution updates to both the 7-12 and pre-K-6 buildings. Also targeted: much-needed air conditioning and heat infrastructure work.
"We're replacing an air handling unit in the cafeteria-commons area at the high school," said Trenkle. "Existing quad classrooms are getting a heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade, as are some of the exterior classrooms on the perimeter.
"At the elementary school, it's a little bit smaller scope. We've got just an electrical system upgrade. We've got a cooling tower replacement there. We've got HVAC improvements and new mechanical units for each one of the classrooms in the elementary school."
Trenkle says the project also includes some alternates.
"The mechanical units in the elementary school, we're estimating around $850,000 for those," he said. "They'll be in the drawings. We'll get a separate line item for them, depending on the referendum vote and where the bids come in at, you can decide to keep that or remove that. Same again with the new outlets throughout the elementary, new outlets in the high school, those potentially could be optional for you."
Geoff Miller is SiteLogiQ's implementation executive. Miller says plans call for a bidletting on the SAVE project in early November.
"We've got th main package that we're aiming for a December 13th bid date," said Miller. "That advertisement bid will actually start November 3rd. I added a little bit of duration just because of Thanksgiving. I think we'll be able to capture a pretty good quantity of bidders doing this year rather than next year, with people filling out their schedules."
Company officials say heat pump replacement is a priority item that must be addressed quickly. However, the scope of the repairs may depend on the passing of a $10.3 million bond issue for a litany of other building projects in the district. School officials are still gathering the required petition signatures to place the referendum on the November 7th citywide and school board election ballot.
In other business Wednesday, the board...
---approved a list of upcoming school fundraisers.
---approved the contract renewal with N-able Technologies LTD for $9,234.77.
---approved the purchase of interactive flat panels from Bluum of Minnesota for $7,322.54
---approved the Clarinda Athletic Booster Club reimbursement for $8,497.97.