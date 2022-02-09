(Clarinda) – Clarinda’s School District is among those considering additional pay for staff members enduring adversity created by COVID-19.
Near the end of a marathon regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board heard a proposal for a $1,000 stipend to teachers and other staffers returning for the 2022-23 school year. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman and Director of Finance and Board Secretary Nancy McKinnon made the proposal. McKinnon says stipends are a big topic of discussion in schools across the state.
“A lot of districts are doing staff retention bonuses with their ESSER funds,” said McKinnon. “Your smaller districts are concerned because they don’t have a big pot of ESSER funds like the larger districts—and they’re including us as larger. So, you’ve got Des Moines, Cedar Rapids—they’re obviously going to have a bigger pot.”
For Clarinda, McKinnon says it’s been an “all-hands-on-deck approach” to COVID.
“COVID has obviously been a huge factor in the school district for all staff,” she said, “whether it’s your bus driver taking temperatures with the kids getting on and off, whether you’re a janitor or custodian when you’re cleaning or sanitizing, whether it’s secretaries handing out masks, or taking care of the students, food service, teachers—everybody’s played a part in our team in this school district.”
Bergman called the proposal “food for thought” for a future board decision.
“One thing to always remember, whether it’s this financial decision or any financial decision,” said Bergman, “is what’s our school district’s personal financial story. That’s why we’ve looked at $1,000, and what our kids’ needs are for giving that money to kids, too. But, we really felt it was important for everyone to receive an equal share. But again, that’s a decision for the board.”
Bergman and McKinnon recommend allocating the stipends in December. Again, the stipends would be provided for returning staff members—newly-hired employees would not be eligible. Board member Scott Honeyman suggested that the stipend be comparable or equal to the $1,500 early exit payment to staffers departing at the end of the current school year. More discussion is expected at a future board meeting. In a related note, the board unanimously rescinded district polices for employee vaccinations and testing for COVID-19, as a result of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration withdrawing its vaccine or testing mandates late last month.
In other business Wednesday, the board…
---approved the hiring of Miranda Woods as 7th or 8th grade student council adviser effective February 10th and Wendy Davis as a paraprofessional effective February 14th.
---approved the resignations of preschool teacher Clarisa Johnson effective at the end of the current school year, and Shey Krull as paraprofessional, effective February 11th.
---by a 3-to-2 vote, approved the bid of School Bus Sales Company for $154,000 for a 2023 78-passenger Blue Bird activity bus. Board members Paul Boysen, Trish Bergren and Greg Jones voted in favor, while Board President Darin Sunderman and board member Scott Honeyman voted against it.
---approved a long list of technology purchases for the 2022-23 school year, including interactive flat panels (with ESSER funds) plus student and staff computers.
---approved the Apple Lease purchase agreement for technology, with three annual payments for a total of $151,597 for next school year.
---approved the purchase of security cameras from Midwest Data and Farmers Mutual Telephone Company for $201,560.
---approved the collective bargaining process with the Clarinda Education Association
---adopted the budget guarantee resolution for fiscal year 2023 for the regular programming budget.
---approved a two-year contract with Garratt Callahan for water treatment services.
---approved a request from the Pre-K-6 building to use SchoolStore as a fundraiser.
---approved the payment applications from JR and Company for $23,444.20 for the high school roof repair project.
---approved the addition of two new paraprofessional positions necessary to accommodate student needs.
---approved the hiring of Roxann Osher as a paraprofessional.