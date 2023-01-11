(Clarinda) -- It was a busy Christmas break for maintenance crews in the Clarinda School District.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda School Board received an update from Maintenance Director Justin Ridnour on several maintenance projects at both the K-6th grade building and the 7-12 grade building. Notably, Ridnour says crews have completed an LED lighting project at the high school over Christmas break, which encompassed transferring nearly all of the facility's lights, between roughly 600 to 700 bulbs, to LED.
"Except for the auditorium because they didn't really get into all the dimming and those different types of lights, but everything except the auditorium up there is done," said Ridnour. "It should be saving us quite a bit of money on the electric bill and I'm hoping to see that. They said over the course of the next two years or less, it should more than pay for itself."
Ridnour adds crews also replaced three heat pumps at the K-6 building that are now up and running over the holiday break. However, he says they still have some issues with the controls on the eastern portion of the facility that works with the outdoor lighting and heat pumps.
"So, I've been talking to the company that installed those and they're Control Management of Albireo out of Omaha," he said. "Via the phone, they're kind of giving me some pointers of what to do and we're trying to get our heads wrapped around that a little bit. They were down here over the Christmas break to do a little diagnosis and told us that we needed to probably re-wire that whole system -- the communication side of it."
While they have re-wired the area, Ridnour says they are still not up to 100% and hope to have further clarifications over the next week. However, he adds they have overridden the system to turn the parking lights on for students early in the morning and at night.
At the high school, Ridnour says they also had a contactor, or electrical relay, on a circulation pump go bad just before students returned for classes earlier this month. However, he says the issue has been temporarily resolved and hopes to upgrade all of the contactors soon to prevent more severe damage to the units.
"I'm going to look into -- for our other circulation pumps -- updating the contactors in there, so they have protection," said Ridnour. "Over Christmas break again, we lost one leg of our three-phase power at the high school. If we lose one leg, those motors are underpowered, and they'll try to burn themselves up. So, we got lucky that we were there and went in and shut everything down."
He adds that a couple of pumps are leaking in both buildings that aren't in terrible shape yet but will need to be addressed sooner rather than later.
In related facilities business, the board also unanimously approved a resolution placing a general obligation bond question on the March 7th ballot. Superintendent Jeff Privia says the district's petition has received the necessary signatures to do so, with the hopes of providing significant upgrades to the district's facilities.
"The district has received a petition with the required signatures that an election be called on the issuance of bonds in the amount not to exceed $14 million," said Privia. "To be used together with sales tax revenues to provide funds to build, furnish, and equip additions to the elementary school and the middle-high school and related improvements to improve, repair, remodel, furnish, and equip the elementary school and middle-high school to improve the sites."
The board also approved placing a Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Property Tax question on the same ballot and set a public hearing for January 25th on the issuance of roughly $13 million in Secure and Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds going towards the school's infrastructure improvements.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge Fundraiser.
--Approved the girls' wrestling overnight stay in Sioux City for the Super Regionals State Qualifying Tournament on January 27th.
--Approved a Microsoft Office 365 purchase for over $6,640.
--Approved the first reading of the series 200 policies.