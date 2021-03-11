(Clarinda) -- A familiar face is returning to the Clarinda School District as an administrator.
At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the contract of Lesley Ehlers as pre-K-through-6th grade principal for the 2021-22 school year. A former elementary instructor in the Clarinda district, Ehlers has spent the past seven years as general education and specially-designed instruction literary consultant with the Green Hills Area Education Agency.
The board also approved the hiring of Matthew Ridge as high school science instructor, and Nicole Davis as family consumer science instructor. Also approved was the resignation of Dave Woods as high school girls assistant basketball coach.