(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School Board is preparing for a possible search for a new superintendent.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board selected Grundmeyer Leadership Services to assist the district in searching for a possible successor to Chris Bergman. Bergman is a finalist for the Gilbert Community School District's superintendent's position. Grundmeyer was selected over another firm considered, ED Wise, LLC. Bergman tells KMA News the board wanted to be prepared should she leave the district.
"My heart and soul will be here, always," said Bergman. "However, the board decided to be very proactive, and they chose Grundmeyer Leadership Services as the search firm. We had worked with both ED Wise and Grundmeyer in the past, and that felt like the best fit."
Bergman says Grundmeyer will provide the board a number of services in the search.
"Typically, any search firm will provide opportunities for board members to, you know, not go through all the sifting and sorting processes. The board, obviously, always drives that criteria, and the decision--all of those pieces. So, it's more of a support role."
More importantly, she says the company helps board members find the right candidate.
"They're able to connect with candidates that possibly have reached out to them," said Bergman. "However, per Iowa law, everybody has an opportunity apply. You don't have to be connected with that, at all. In fact, I wasn't connected with any search firms when I came here. So, I think that with the timing, and the amount of, I guess, reference calling, all the things you need to do to thoroughly vett something, the search firm will help with that."
Grundmeyer is the same firm assisting Gilbert's board with its superintendent search. Bergman and two other finalists face formal interviews February 17th. Other finalists are Wayne Wormstadt, superintendent of the Windom Area School District in Windom, Minnesota, and Dr. Christine Trujillo, a native Iowan who's currently assistant superintendent of learning and leadership for Tempe schools in Tempe, Arizona.
In other business Wednesday, the board...
---approved an agreement with Grandma's House Daycare, allowing it to use a room at Garfield Elementary School for school-aged children.
---approved an amendment to the district's 2020-21 calendar, in which a snow day will be made up March 31st, and the professional development session scheduled that day moved to a virtual, flexible option.
---approved the district's summer food service program.
---approved the transfers of Jessica Doyle from high school assistant volleyball coach to head volleyball coach, and Macy Elwood from high school co-head volleyball coach to assistant volleyball coach.