(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are making some slight changes in preparations for the coming school year.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved amendments to the district's Return to Learn plan--something all districts had to submit to Iowa Department of Education officials prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year under COVID-19. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the adjustments are based on data received in terms of coronavirus cases in the county, as well as discussions with fall athletic coaches. One change involves instituting a "bubble strategy" at each building, similar to what is in place with the district's sports teams.
"We're going to really try to minimize the number of kids that are crossing paths," said Bergman, "as well as the least amount of possible exposure with their peers and their teachers. So, we just really talked again about how helpful it will be, as we apply that across our fall sports, and we think about that communication."
Another amendment involves additional safety provisions at the elementary level.
"We added plastic dividers," she said. "We had a donation to support the plastic dividers we were hoping to get--and that will be at our next board meeting. But, we're moving on that."
Perhaps the biggest change involves designating instructors to coordinate remote learning programs for those in need of the service. Bergman says the move is to allow other instructors to concentrate on in-person learning, without having to manage virtual classes, as well.
"It won't be a stipend, per say, but an hourly rate," said Bergman. "We will offer a few teachers the opportunity to work with small groups of kids that are doing that on-line option, to support, you know, health needs within the family, the student, just those kinds of things. We just wanted to make sure that we were doing that outside of our contract time. We would make sure people were compensated monetarily, and that they could really focus, and that our classroom teachers could focus on their classrooms during that day--and not have to juggle both."
Bergman says the district decided on this option rather than employing a managed platform for on-line learning--something that was too costly for the district.
In other business, the board approved a school nurse contract with Clarinda Regional Health Center. The superintendent says the move is in response to the resignation of Jennifer Peters as the district's school nurse, effective immediately. Other resignations approved include Jana Iske as 5th grade instructor--provided that a suitable replacement can be found--and Laura Bielfeldt as high school library associate.