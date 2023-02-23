(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials continue to get the word out on an upcoming special election regarding the district's facilities.
Earlier this week, school officials staged open houses at both the elementary and middle school-high school complex in advance of the March 7th referendum on a $14 million dollar bond issue, and the voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy. Brief discussion regarding the open houses took place at Wednesday's Clarinda School Board meeting. Board member Paul Boysen relayed some of the feedback received at the open houses, which he says were successful events.
"I have heard comments both positive and negative," said Boysen. "But, I think the open houses were a benefit, because they could understand how we're going to pay for it."
Boysen says the open houses helped outline the differences between the two questions to voters. School officials propose the bond issue to address numerous building needs, including building new classroom additions, renovating the science and family consumer sciences rooms and upgrading restrooms at the 7-12 complex, and renovating the East Office and administrative space, and constructing a new early childhood center at the PK-6 Building. Proceeds from the voter-approved PPEL not to exceed $1.34 per thousand dollars valuation would help renovate the Career and Technical Education Building at the 7-12 complex, create secure entries at the PK-6 Building, and a bus barn allowance, as well.
"You can use it (the PPEL) for more stuff," he said. "Because, you can do the HVAC and stuff, without reaching some problems with the Iowa Code related to bonding."
As with other bond issues, the Clarinda bond issue needs a 60% bond issue in order to pass, while the voted PPEL requires only a 50% majority. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the district will adjust its building plans if only one of the two questions passes.
"Obviously, we're hoping both questions get passed," said Privia. "But, if only one question gets passed, we will make our adjustments from there, and try to do the most we can with our money. If we have to, we'll bring it back in November with another ballot question."
Boysen also noted the yard signs dotting Clarinda neighborhoods reminding residents to vote on March 7th. In other business, the board approved the purchase of a wrestling mat from Resilite for $16,037.76, the district's course selection guide for the 2023-24 school year, the collective bargaining request from Clarinda Education Association--representing the district's instructors--for the 2023-24 master contract, and the first reading of the Iowa Association of School Board's policy primer for this school year. You can watch the full Clarinda School Board meeting on the district's YouTube page.