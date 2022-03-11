(Clarinda) -- The search continues for the Clarinda School District's next superintendent.
At a special meeting Thursday evening, the Clarinda School Board selected six candidates for screening interviews taking place March 24th. School officials say the six were selected from an original pool of 14 candidates reviewed by the board in closed session. Of the 14, three were out-of-state candidates, 11 were males and two females. One chose not to identify a gender. Two of the candidates held an Ed.D or Ph.D, while six had seven or more years of administrative experience. In a recent interview with KMA News, board president Darin Sunderman indicated the board expected an ample amount of candidates to choose from.
"All three search firms are very confident that while we're not late, we're right in the middle of things," said Sunderman. "As they described, you know, one move creates another move within the schools. There's still a lot of people being hired, a lot of people deciding what their future is--whether it's retirement or moving on. They were all confident that we would get a good pool of candidates."
Officials with Grundmeyer Leader Services, the search firm assisting the board in the superintendent search, are expected to set up and facilitate screening interviews. Finalists are expected to be publicly named shortly after the screening interviews take place. In addition, the board is expected to seek community members to serve on a team conducting formal interviews with the finalists taking place March 30th. Board members are searching for a successor to Chris Bergman, who steps down at the end of the school year. The new superintendent's tenure begins July 1st.