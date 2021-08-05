(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are establishing a position to help oversee the district's activities.
Meeting in special session late Thursday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved the creation of an associate activities director's position. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the associate will assist the district's activities director in scheduling and supervising programs.
"The athletic director, H.T. Adams, he'll be primarily focusing--not completely, but primarily--on that athletic piece," said Bergman. "As we know, our numbers are really growing, and it's showing in the performance of our teams. So, we have a lot of emphasis there."
Bergman says the associate will focus primarily on coordinating programs connected to academics and performing arts.
"We have strong band and vocal (programs)--all our performing arts," she said. "But, how do we continue to highlight them, strengthen them, and look even more at our academic clubs?So, this person will help at looking at that, as well as do some of the evaluations in the professional growth model that goes with, you know, supporting directors, and anyone receiving a stipend, things like that."
In addition, Bergman says the associate activities director will handle scheduling of student performances outside of school.
"Let's say, you know, a business wanted to have them come and sing in the morning, while they were eating breakfast, or whatever that is," said Bergman, "that we might have more opportunities for that to happen--especially should there be a safe health environment at that time. So, we'll definitely follow all the health guidelines."
The superintendent says the individual selected for the position will receive a stipend--the exact dollar amount was not disclosed. Though the position will be advertised on Teach Iowa, Bergman believes there are ample candidates within the district to hire internally.
In other business, the board approved the Clarinda Athletic Booster Club's donation of a new scoreboard for the middle school-high school gym, the 2021-22 high school course selection guide, and the purchase of materials to finish the handicap accessible viewing deck at Cardinal Field.