(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are collaborating with Clarinda Regional Health Center on student health services.
Earlier this week, the Clarinda School Board approved a contract with CRHC to fill a vacancy in the school nursing position created by Jennifer Peters' recent resignation. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the resignation presented an opportunity to change the way the district serves students' health needs.
"You know, we've been looking at a lot of behavioral and mental health support," said Bergman. "We had an opening in our district, and we had a nurse that served us very well for a long time. She worked to the heart and soul, and worked really hard. It was time for her to do something else. We said, 'you know what, every time you have an opening is time to think differently, time to look for opportunities.'"
Under the agreement, the nurse will be employed by the hospital, but will serve the district. Bergman says the arrangement will provide Clarinda schools greater access to specialized care for all students' unique needs.
"We are basically purchasing the nursing services," she said. "It's more of that kind of agreement. We still will take care of buying supplies, and all the things kids needs. We'll still be on the compliance side as to what we need to do. However, we'll have more access to some specialized care, picking up the phone and being able to talk to, you know, another nurse or provider in some area to help."
In addition, Bergman says the move will free up money in the district's general fund to meet other expenses.