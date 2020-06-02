(Clarinda) -- Renovation of Clarinda High School's football field is set for this summer.
Meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the use of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE funding for the project. Colby Pedersen is director of finance for the Clarinda School District. Pedersen tells KMA News the board held a public hearing prior to approving the funding.
"We had a public hearing on the use of SAVE funds for the proposed athletic facility," said Pedersen. "You have to have that public hearing to give the public a chance to voice any opinions. We didn't have anybody voice any opinions, or write in any opinions there, or voice objections. So, Board President (Greg) Jones declared that matter closed, and it was approved to use SAVE funds for that athletic facility infrastructure project."
Board members also approved the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated total cost of construction for the project, which calls for replacing the existing field with new sod. Pedersen says three bids have been received for the project thus far, each with a pricetag under the $500,000 budget limit. Pedersen says the current timeline calls for work to begin June 22nd, with substantial completion by August 6th.
In other business, the board approved the contracts fo Jana Iske as 5th grade instructor, Collin Bevins as high school wrestling coach, Susan Lauritsen as theatre production director and large group speech coach for the 2020-21 school year, Chad Blank as high school assistant boys basketball coach, and Rod Williams as high school assistant football coach. Board member also approved an agreement with the Clarinda Education Association, setting base pay for the coming school year for the district's instructors at $36,475--a 1.9% increase over the current school year's rate. And, the board also approved the high school baseball and softball seasons for this school year.