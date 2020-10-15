(Clarinda) -- Clarinda High School's football field is getting another major upgrade.
At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the construction of a handicap accessible viewing deck at Cardinal Field. Plans call for the high school's industrial technology class to build the section on the north side of the home bleachers, consisting of two tiers for handicap patrons and a family member to view football games, track meets and other events. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the project is part of an effort to improve handicap accessibility around the district, and community in general.
"When I first arrived last year," said Bergman, "one of the things that I was looking at was just our accessibility in terms of parking spaces, crosswalks--different things like that--for safety, as well as for handicap accessibility. And, I've kind of been looking what are other ways we can help everyone have a great experience--not only at our games, but in our town."
Bergman says Industrial Technology instructor Justin Ridnour and his class developed a plan for the project after inspecting the current viewing location for handicapped individuals.
"Truly, where they were sitting, they probably saw a lot of the back of the scoreboard," she said, "and maybe some heads of kiddos running around on the field. We thought, 'you know, we can do better with that.' So, the kids really felt like there's an area kind of in front of the concession stand that provides an opportunity to better see the field."
The project's cost is estimated at $10,220. Bergman says the class' goal is to have the project completed in time for next spring's track season. In other business, the board approved quotes from two companies for the purchase of tools and equipment for the industrial tech class. Grizzly Industrial, Incorporated's quote totaled $21,248.21. Perkins funding will cover almost $16,000 of the cost. Acme Tools issued the other quote of $26,354. More that $1,700 in tax included in that price will be deducted for the school district.