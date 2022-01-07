(Clarinda) – Clarinda joins the ranks of school districts covered with a COVID-19 employee vaccine policy.
By unanimous vote at a special meeting late Friday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a policy in accordance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandates requiring staff members in districts with 100 employees or more to be fully vaccinated, or submit to weekly testing and face coverings. The policy is subject to a U.S. Supreme Court decision on the mandates—the High Court heard four hours’ worth of arguments on the matter Friday. In a separate motion, the board approved provisions for an outside data collection firm to compile employee vaccination records. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman says the move would allow administrators to focus on students instead of immunizations.
“All through the pandemic, we have wanted to support people’s right to privacy—especially their medical records,” said Bergman. “One of the suggestions that we both mutually would like to see is that any of the record keeping that happens, we do with an outside source.”
As with policies approved by school boards in other districts, Clarinda’s policy provides for medical and religious exemptions. While voting in favor of the policy, board member Paul Boysen said the district was “going down a slippery slope” in requiring mask wearing for employees opting out of vaccinations.
“The (Page County) Board of Supervisors have had discussions the last couple of weeks about wearing masks,” said Boysen. “I think if we implement this policy, we may have to hold these board meetings in the gym, because there are a lot of people that are adamant against wearing a mask. And, what happens if they absolutely refuse? You can’t fire your math teacher. That’s the problem it’s going to create.”
Board member Greg Jones says he’s not a fan of mandates. Jones, however, added the district can’t risk being fined by OSHA for not having a policy in place.
“I’m personally vaccinated,” said Jones. “I believe in it for me. It doesn’t mean I believe everyone else has to have it. That’s everybody’s choice. I like the fact that there’s a couple options here for people if they choose to stay employed—which I hope everybody does, by the way—instead of going out on morals or principles. At least they have a choice here.”
Board members also approved a resolution establishing a district committee to set criteria and review abstentions or exemptions. Committee membership would include each building principal, two school board members and two Clarinda Education Association representatives. It would also include a community stakeholder—pending advice from legal counsel.