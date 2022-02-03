(Clarinda) -- The search for a new Clarinda school superintendent begins in earnest--now that a search firm is in place.
By a 4-to-1 vote at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda Board selected Grundmeyer Leader Services from among three firms to assist the district in selecting a successor to Chris Bergman. Board members approved Bergman's resignation last week, effective at the end of the school year. Grundmeyer was selected following ZOOM interviews with representatives of all three firms--including ED Wise and McPherson and Jacobsen. While saying all three firms gave excellent presentations, Board President Darin Sunderman tells KMA News certain factors weighed in Grundmeyer's favor.
"I think a lot of things I heard from the board were about the process and the outline that they were used," said Sunderman. "It seems to be very detailed, very organized and streamlined. They have a lot of different screening tools that maybe some of the other firms didn't talk about as much. Grundmeyer seems to be very focused on the stakeholder survey, and input from all kinds of stakeholders--from community, to staff and students--not just from the board."
Board member Paul Boysen cast the lone dissenting vote. Sunderman says Boysen favored McPherson and Jacobsen. Two of the firms have been involved in previous Clarinda superintendent searches. ED Wise helped the board select Bergman in 2019, while Grundmeyer assisted in the search for her predecessor, Deron Stender, in 2016. Despite this, Sunderman says previous histories had no bearing in the board's decision on Grundmeyer. With a firm in place, Sunderman says preliminary work is expected to begin next week.
"We hope to, as soon as next week, now sit down with the search firm, and kind of outline what our next steps are," he said, "what the board's wishes are in terms of stakeholder surveys, and how we want to handle things, and get the ball rolling. So, yeah, next week would be kind of a preliminary meeting. After that, we'll get going with some of these meetings and interviews--things like that."
Sunderman says the board expects to hold interviews with finalists around late March or early April. He says the board should have an ample amount of candidates to choose from.
"All three search firms are very confident that while we're not late, we're right in the middle of things," said Sunderman. "As they described, you know, one move creates another move within the schools. There's still a lot of people being hired, a lot of people deciding what their future is--whether it's retirement or moving on. They were all confident that we would get a good pool of candidates."
Sunderman says the maximum payment to Grundmeyer is approximately $11,800.