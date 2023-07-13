(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials continue to hammer out a new direction for the district's facilities.
Following its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board held the latest in a series of work sessions with SiteLogiQ, the district's facilities consultants. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the board is about halfway through the planning process for a proposed addition to Clarinda's 7-12 complex, including six additional high school classrooms and much-needed heating and air conditioning work.
"The next step for us is to work on construction documents," said Privia. "Those are the instructions for the contractors for our addition. We received a 3-D of what the six additional classroom spaces would look like when it is built. We'll be looking at picking out some colors and those kinds of things for that addition. We're looking at a schedule of trying to be finished by the fall of '25, but looking at the schedule, that could leak into the rest of that school year."
Proceeds from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE funds would cover the $9.8 million project. Privia says the high school addition is designed to address the building's most pressing need--space.
"When we started this process, we kind of took a three-headed approach," he said. "We were going to a G-O bond, a voted PPEL and a SAVE project because of all the work that needed to be done here in the school system. So, when that failed, we kind of retooled and said, 'okay, what's our greatest needs, and solves one of our biggest issues, and that's space. So, we went ahead with the SAVE dollars for the addition at the high school."
Additionally, Privia says the district's facilities committee recently recommended a second bond issue vote in the November general elections to address the district's other facilities needs.
"The board is still working hard on that process," said Privia. "We've done some listening sessions and some community sessions. That group has recommended to the board in Monday's work session that we look at up to a $2 (per thousand dollars valuation) G-O bond. So, the board will sit down and take all that information in, and make a decision on what direction they would like to go."
Privia says the board could decide on a bond issue referendum at its August 9th meeting. Voters rejected a $14 million bond issue and a voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy back in March. You can hear the full interview with Jeff Privia here: