(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda School District has made initial contract proposals in response to education association representatives.
During a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board made its initial 2022-23 contract proposal to the Clarinda Education Association. At a previous regular meeting on Marth 24th, education association representatives presented an initial raise of 4.22% making the base wage $37,975. Representing the board Wednesday was Ahlers and Cooney Attorney Ann Smisek. Smisek says the board has proposed a $250 raise to the base wage, which would be incorporated into the current pay schedule.
"And I understand that the full schedule is not in the contract, but it is in the handbook," said Smisek. "And so just for the sake of transparency, we want to make clear that that new base rate, whatever we reach, and under this $250 base wage increase proposal, would flow through the schedule as it currently is in the handbook, and then the handbook would be updated with that."
Smisek adds that the new BA Step 2, formulated off the increase, would continue to serve as the base for calculating the Supplemental Pay Schedule.
According to Smisek, another change in the board's proposal is switching to a one-year agreement.
"It looks like the current contract you had was multi-year with wage re-openers," said Smisek. "But again most school districts that I work with generally do one-year agreements. Again, that might be something, with a new superintendent coming in, where the district might want to consider whether a one-year or multi-year is preferable based on some of those other changes going on in the district."
Smisek says the board has also expressed interest in future changes for Teacher Salary Supplemental, or TSS, pay distribution, which she says currently might deter new and younger teachers.
"It flows through the schedule in sort of a weighted fashion," said Smisek. "So newer teachers do not get the same dollar amount or percentage of the TSS money, that teachers with more seniority have."
While saying the monies could be distributed on a per capita basis resulting in equal amounts across the board, Smisek says it would likely take a good amount of research to find an appropriate model for the distribution.
"If you figure out 'okay, we're losing teachers after three years or after four years, but if we can get them here to stay beyond five years, they tend to be more committed and stick with the district," said Smisek. "Those are all the types of things you want to look into when you're thinking about changing how you currently use TSS dollars."
Smisek says the board does not foresee the changes to TSS pay distribution made in the 2022-23 agreement. From here, the two groups will enter into negotiations until an agreement is reached.
In other business, the board approved a two-year contract for new superintendent Jeff Privia beginning in the 2022-23 school year, held a public hearing for and approved the proposed 2022-23 budget as previously presented, and approved the hirings of Tyler Reed and Brad Hughes as Assistant of Buildings and Grounds effective April 2022.