(Clarinda) – Calls for the Clarinda School Board to resign– and a response from one of its members – were heard Wednesday afternoon.
For the second regular meeting in a row, statements critical of the district’s leadership dominated the board’s public comment period. The comments were similar in tone to those aired at a previous meeting earlier this month. Jared Riddle of Clarinda was among the latest to speak out. Saying “enough is enough,” Riddle expressed concerns over numerous unfilled positions in the district, including more resignations on Wednesday’s agenda.
“When is the board going to take steps to correct a problem that has been going on in this district for three or four years now,” said Riddle. “We have even heard some of you run for this board, saying, ‘we’re going to get to the bottom of this problem, and fix it.’ Well, we’re tired of excuses like ‘times have changed,’ and ‘I know, I know.’ We’re also tired of this board’s lack of respect for this community, its staff or even its kids.”
Riddle says the only solution is for the board to resign.
“I’ve prepared simple resignation sheets for all of you,” he said. “You have shown this community that all of you are part of the problem. I even have signed sheets from community members that have felt the need for a leadership change in the Clarinda Community School District. This leadership change includes the superintendent and any or all board members who do not see or understand the need for this change.
“This was just 24 hours’ worth. There’s close to 250 signatures. So, as you can see, this community is demanding change. No more excuses – the choice is yours,” Riddle added.
During the board correspondence portion of the meeting, Board President Greg Jones responded to comments made at the board’s May 12th meeting, specifically those alleging the district’s Return to Learn plan was incorrectly implemented.
“Upon a review of a recording from the last board meeting’s open forum, it was revealed that a false, inflammatory statement was made,” said Jones. “Please let the record reflect this fact: the Clarinda Community School District’s Return to Learn plan was submitted on time for state reporting purposes. I believe that was misstated by a couple of individuals.”
Jones also announced that the board, in conjunction with the Iowa Association of School Boards, will hold a series of workshops next month on issues related to public complaints about employees, communication channels and employee complaints, among others. Jones added that Wednesday’s meeting would be that he, as board president, would not allow public comments to deviate from active board policy, and posted agenda items.
“We cannot knowingly bypass existing policy,” said Jones. “It’s in place for a reason. I want to hear staff and public concerns, but the process has to be properly followed – and it hasn’t been properly followed by anyone to this point. I have aired on the side of letting people vent and have their say, but we have to adhere to proper policy.”
In a related note, the board approved the first reading of a policy regarding a general complaint form as recommended by the IASB. In other action Wednesday afternoon, the board…
--- approved the resignations of JennaLee Bramble and Christi Breach as paraprofessionals, William Nook as custodian, Daniel Happe and Chris Dyer as high school instructor, and Courtney Madison as elementary special education instructor.
--- approved an amendment to district’s fiscal 2021 budget, covering a continuation of its summer food service program.
--- approved the proposed calendar for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
--- approved the licensed staff handbook for next school year.
--- approved the bid of Midwest Tennis and Track totaling $129,375 for the high school’s track resurfacing project.
--- approved the bid of Wallin Plumbing and Heating for $70,844 to replace three RTU units on the high school band and wrestling wing.
--- approved adding one full time special education position for next school year.