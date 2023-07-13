(Clarinda) -- It's going to cost for more for Clarinda School District students to attend the district's activities this school year.
By a 3-1 vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved student fees for the 2023-24 school year, including a $10 increase in student activity fees from $35 to $45. Board president Darin Sunderman questioned the increase, and expressed concerns over the hike's impact on students and families.
"I know--everything's went up for all of us," said Sunderman. "But, I really wish there was a way we wouldn't put another burden on families. It's not much, but it's a charge."
Sunderman also questioned whether the increase would impact student attendance at athletic events or other activities.
"The students are who we want to attend our activities," he said. "To me, they're the ones who drive our concessions, let's say. I mean, some of us go get a hot dog. But, when you go to a concession stand, it's 20 younger kids usually. Whatever. I just wanted to throw it out there."
Board member Greg Jones cast the lone dissenting vote, echoing Sunderman's comments. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the activity fee increase was necessary because of the additional costs of holding events, and a deficit in the district's activity budget.
"One of the biggest things is with the costs of referees and umpires, and those things constantly going up, our budget has been running in the red just a lot more, probably like every other school district in the state of Iowa," said Privia. "That's just to cover some of those pay increases on those referee costs."
Privia says the district will study alternatives to fee hikes, including free admission for students.
"That's not the case right now," he said, "but that will be project our athletic director, our high school principal and myself work on to see what we could do, to see what it would cost us, and present that information to the board at a later date."
Instructional fees for this school year will remain at $30 for pre-K-6 students and $50 for 7-12 students.
In other business Wednesday, the board...
---approved student handbooks for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the Iowa Association of School Board priorities for 2024.
---approved the nursing agreement with Clarinda Regional Health Center.
---approved the shared transportation director agreement with the Stanton School District.
---approved moving funds from Clarinda High School's class of 2023 to the classes of 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.
--canceled the July 26th board meeting.