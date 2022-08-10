(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials received an update on where the district currently sits with its COVID-19 relief funds.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, School Finance Director and Board Secretary Nancy McKinnon updated the Clarinda School Board on the remaining balances and expenditures of federal relief funds allocated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include funds from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, and the Governor's Emergency Education Relief, or GEER. Regarding ESSER funds, McKinnon says they have allocated all of ESSER I and II -- nearly $700,000 -- and a portion of ESSER III funds. Of the just over $1 million in ESSER III funds distributed to the district, she says roughly $788,000 remains. But, a portion of that will need to be set aside for retention bonuses that will be included in the December payroll.
"That's where the bonuses for the remaining staff will come out of, and right now I have figured that with the returning staff at $167,000," said McKinnon. "So we have to earmark that and remember to keep that in there."
The board approved the $1,000 retention bonuses in March to go along with bonuses in a similar amount handed down by Governor Kim Reynolds. In addition, McKinnon says other expenditures have included sanitation, safety supplies, substitute salaries, smart panels, MacBook purchases, computer leases, and a $1,000 bonus to school counselors, TLC coaches, and behavior learning advisors, which were not included in Reynold's initial "certified" personnel classification.
Additionally, McKinnon says the district has just over $146,000 remaining in Loss of Learning funds -- a subset of ESSER III --with previous allocations including summer school salaries, the district's iJAG program, and an online learning program. But, she says districts are on a bit of a tight timeline to allocate the remaining ESSER III funds.
"As far as I'm aware of, we still have to spend the remainder of this by the end of the 2022-23 (Fiscal Year)," said McKinnon. "I know they have talked about extending it, but as of right now they haven't and I don't really want to bank on it. I'd rather get it spent this year and just get it taken care of."
But, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says he feels confident the district can allocate the funds by June.
"A lot of it we'll probably try to use towards salaries and keep some programs we want to have like iJAG and keep those going and those kinds of things with this money, and some other ways we have already spent it," said Privia.
Privia says he hopes more guidance about a possible extension comes out in the coming months.
Board member Paul Boysen questioned whether the district could replace some heat pumps in the district with the funds. Privia says it would likely depend on the need Maintenance Director Justin Ridnour has placed on each pump.
"We might be able to use some of it on the three that we need to replace, and that takes care of that, that's great, but every little bit helps," said Privia. "Then we can look at some others and say, 'okay, we can order these now, but for spring if we have some others that Justin is really worried about, we can get them on there also.'"
On top of the three that have failed, Ridnour says at least seven more are aging and will likely need replacing soon.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the purchase of four new preschool folding lunch tables for over $8,200.
--Appointed Board Member Trish Bergren as the board delegate for an Iowa Association of School Board meeting on September 13th
--Approved an agreement for the Southwest Iowa Apex Consortium for Fiscal Year 2023 hosted by the Glenwood School District.
--Approved an adjustment to adult lunch prices to $4.15 for the 2022-23 school year.