(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School District will continue to utilize the former Clarinda Academy's facilities.
Earlier this week, the Clarinda School Board renewed a 28-E agreement with the state of Iowa for the use of the former academy located at 1820 North 16th Street in Clarinda. Board members originally approved the agreement back in April of last year. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News the facilities became available after it closed in 2021.
"We were using that facility for basketball games, youth sports, the soccer field out there by the football field," said Privia. "So, we have used the gym area, the parking and the football field out there for the district. We're going to continue to maintain that space for the city with mowing, and making sure the building's in good shape."
Privia says the facilities are also used for athletic competitions.
"We play athletic competition games out there for our 9th grade, sometimes the JV and sophomore level," he said. "That gym is used for all of our youth indoor sports. Youth wrestling uses that space, or youth basketball are just a couple that use all that space."
Privia says the former Academy comes in handy at times when there are varsity, junior varsity, freshman and even middle school events going on at the same time.
"There are times we have six games going on at one time with boys and girls," said Privia. "The length of those games, sometime, take different amounts of time, based on fouls and other things called. Just having that extra gym space solves a lot of issues with our athletic events."
Under the agreement, the district is not required to pay any usage or rental fee for using the facilities, and the state will continue to pay for all utilities. However, the district shall repair any damage to the facilities directly caused by the district, its employees or students--ordinary wear and tear excepted.