(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials say a special classroom assisting students with behavioral problems is making a difference.
At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved an agreement with the Green Hills Area Education Agency for the management and operation of a therapeutic classroom. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News 10 students are currently served in the classroom, which provides a therapeutic setting to address behavioral difficulties in the traditional public school setting.
"It's a trauma-responsive classroom," said Bergman. "It's therapeutic in nature to support with professionally-licensed counseling services, smaller numbers. We have a teacher and school-based interventionists that support, and have more experience with supporting all behavioral, social and emotional pieces that students may need."
Bergman says the program serves more than just Clarinda students.
"It's a flexible setting, where kids are ready to go back to the next place, they're integrated to go back into our classrooms in Clarinda," she said. "It is not a Clarinda-exclusive program. We serve students from area communities and school districts. It's just been a fabulous partnership. We really have some great professionals in that classroom supporting those needs."
The superintendent adds the classroom is making a difference in the students served through this approach.
"It's changed lives," said Bergman, "not only, I think, the lives of the students and their families, but it's opened up everyone else's eyes to the things that students are facing in today's world, and the amount of support that they need, and that we as a staff and the Green Hills AEA, what we're willing to do to turn that around for them."
Bergman adds the AEA personnel involved in the program are considered part of the school district's staff. In other business Wednesday, the board...
---approved hiring Sage Lloyd as a high school science and social studies teacher, JennaLee Bramble as an associate and Richard Iske as head bus driver.
---approved the resignation of Susana Ballesteros as high school Spanish instructor.
---approved the renewal of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, covering staff members on extended leave due to COVID-19 issues.
---approved a sharing agreement with the South Page School District for science instructor Denise Rankin for the second semester.
---approved the early retirement and resignations of Family Consumer Science Instructor Cheryl Beaver, who served 40 years with the district, custodian Karen Hackett, who served13 years, and Elementary Principal Cynthia Opperman, who leaves after seven years. Together, the three combined for 60 years of experience in the Clarinda district.