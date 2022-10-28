(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are analyzing and troubleshooting following the latest standardized test scores.
During Wednesday night's regular Clarinda School Board meeting, administrators reviewed the fall data from the Iowa School Performance Profiles. Clarinda High School's overall performance rating is at 56.72, or commendable according to state standards. Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox says the latest scores are exciting.
"Looks like in the last five years, we've either been (listed) in needs improvement or acceptable," said Cox. "Last year, we grew almost five points and moved to commendable. We're really excited about that. I know the teachers are excited about that. A couple of teachers expressed that they've never been above anything other than acceptable. So, we're really excited about that."
Cox says the high school's current plateau is one level below the high performing category--which is the school's next goal. The high school's overall score is higher than the statewide average of 54.65. Garfield Elementary School, meanwhile, posted an overall performance rating of 51.14, landing it in the acceptable category. In addition, the school's latest Formative Assessment System for Teachers or FAST data shows 50% proficiency in reading and math. Clarinda Elementary Principal Lesley Ehlers says the building's goal is 80%.
"That 80% shows us that our universal core instruction is meeting the needs of a majority of our students," said Ehlers. "That is what we want--a strong universal core. So, that's our goal."
Ehlers says the school is taking steps to address proficiency issues.
"Our title teachers are working with 148 students that are persistently at risk," she said. "So, they're receiving Tier II reading intervention--including Title I reading interventions. Our title teachers are also providing additional support for 25 kindergarten students who do not know letter names and sounds."
She adds the district is also working to improve clarity with instruction targets in both reading and math. You can view the Iowa School Performance Profile scores for each KMAland district here.