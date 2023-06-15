(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials continue to refine the district's building plans in the wake of a bond issue defeat earlier this year.
Officials with SitelogiQ, the district's facility project consultants, reviewed the results of a survey and four listening sessions in a special work session with the Clarinda School Board following its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News the survey and meetings followed voters' rejection of a $14 million bond issue and voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy for a myriad of facilities improvements.
"What we did during those two periods is, what does the community want," said Privia. "And, what we gathered out of that is, the community wants us to do something--just not quite on the same large scale we had planned the first time. It's encouraging to note that the community wants us to move forward, and actually we are doing that with the high school addition we'll be coming out here pretty soon, adding six rooms at the high school. We're also going to take on about $3 million in HVAC issues the schools have and fix those."
Funding from the district's Secured an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE dollars will cover the high school classroom additions plus the HVAC work, at a total cost of $9.8 million. Privia credits the district's patrons for participating in the survey.
"We had 333 people fill out the survey--which is around 8% of the voting people," he said. "It gave us some really good direction on, we want us to do something, but that scope is a little too much for us to bite off right now. Maybe if we pear it down a little bit, we can get something passed, and move forward. Then we can go back to the voters at a later date to see if we can do a little more."
In addition to the survey, a recently-formed community group of 25 residents is helping the board and school officials plot a course for another referendum in the near future.
"That community group that had its first meeting will make a recommendation to the board on whether we go after," said Privia, "whether we go after a voted PPEL, or whether we go after a G-O bond, a general obligation bond. It will give us a couple options there, and how much that bond would be for."
During its regular meeting, the board approved a 28-E agreement with the state for the use of the former Clarinda Academy facilities for athletic events and other activities. You can also hear the raw interview with Jeff Privia here: