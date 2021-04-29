(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are making adjustments to the district's COVID-19 policies.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved revisions to the district's Return to Learn plan. Governor Kim Reynolds required each Iowa district to submit a plan to allow students back in the classrooms with COVID-19 safety measures prior to the beginning of the school year. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the revisions are in accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
"For example, at recess, the kids will not have to wear a mask, as well as if they are apart," said Bergman. "We're not doing the zones like we did before, that kids are limited to the areas in which they could play. We talked about just some lunch things where we can kids have more social engagement, and not always eating in the classrooms. So, that's a good thing."
However, she says other standards will remain in place. For example, staff members will continue taking students' temperatures when entering buildings.
"We felt that it served us very well thus far," she said, "and, there's other organizations that are still taking those temperatures for safety. So, we're continuing with that."
Bergman adds the district will continue its policy on prohibiting visitors in school buildings.
"We will still not have parents in the building," said Bergman. "We're trying to limit our exposure during the day. However, we may have some visitors coming in to support students' needs, whether it's connecting them with job opportunities, things that are related to their health, anything that the student really needs to function. We've been doing a lot of that by ZOOM. All of that will be approved by the building administrator prior to them being in the building."
Overall, the superintendent says the students and staff "put their best foot forward" this school year in following COVID-related procedures.
In other action, the board...
---approved a base pay of $36,475 for the 2021-22 school year with the Clarinda Education Association, reflecting a 1.55% increase over the current school year.
---approved the district's 2021-22 health insurance rates.
---approved the recycling, disposal and/or disposal of items from Clarinda Academy.
---set a public hearing for May 26th at 4 p.m. on a proposed budget amendment for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
---set a public hearing for that same time on the district's calendar for next school year, with August 25th as the first day of school for students, and May 25th as the last day.