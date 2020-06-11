(Clarinda) – Clarinda school officials are hoping to secure grant money for a facelift for the high school’s tennis courts.
Meeting via ZOOM Monday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved an application to the Wellmark Health Hometown Grant program for the project. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the district looked into the grant program to cover a lack of funding for the project.
“Chase McAndrews, my intern for the year, and myself, were putting together a grant through Health Hometown,” said Bergman. “We were trying to determine what was the best way to connect people with, I guess, lifelong activities that can be share from one generation to the next.
“This had been a conversation between the city and the school district earlier in the year. However, at that time, there was not enough funding, nor were there grants that had been secured,” she added.
In addition to the $25,000 grant, the city and school district would provide $12,500 each to cover the remaining 50% of the cost.
“We would have a total of around $50,000-to-$56,000 for upgrades for the tennis courts, the seating areas, maybe some windscreens—things like that--to improve, first of all, the safety, but also just the esthetics, and to attract people for the use of the tennis courts,” she added.
Bergman says work would begin after the grants are awarded—which is expected in August. In other business, the board accepted anonymous donations totaling more than $10,000 for the district’s Feeding Our Birds program. Teaming with the Clarinda Foundation, the district has provided meals to the district’s students and adults three days a week while schools had been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Bergman says the program has helped address food insecurity issues during COVID-19.
“Our numbers have dropped a little bit in terms of the number of meals we’re serving,” said Bergman. “However, we’re still strong three days a week. We’re serving students and adults, and we’re using funds that also came from the government for our nutrition program. They upped some of the numbers to make sure that we were helping families in time of need.”
More than $20,500 has donated to Feed Our Birds to date.