(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have decided on a firm to assist the district in long-term facilities planning.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved the recommendation of SitelogiQ to serve as the district's program management firm. The decision follows the board hearing presentations from SitelogiQ and Estes Construction at a special meeting earlier this month. Superintendent Designee and Interim Special Education Director Lance Ridgely tells KMA News the decision came down to which firm the board felt would establish a stronger connection with the district.
"The board really just felt that SitelogiQ wanted to develop a relationship and it wasn't just going to be 'here's your facilities audit, and then that's it,'" said Ridgely. "But they want to work through the facilities audit, they want to help us understand the financial side of it, and they want to build that relationship into other projects and things as we go forward."
Ridgely says he contacted four school districts that had worked previously with the firm. He says overall, the experiences were positive.
"Yes, with any group you have relationship things you have to work with, but overall it was positive," said Ridgely. "Each school felt that they would be comfortable working with SitelogiQ again. One of the schools actually, they're in a two phase process -- one phase this year and the next phase next year -- and they're working with SitelogiQ on both phases."
While re-visiting a possible facilities survey was partly brought on by current space issues at the district's 7-12 grade building, Ridgely says it would also cover areas that aren't always focused on as much.
"What do our heating and cooling systems look like, what do our area qualities within the buildings look like, what is the ramifications of sound in different classrooms and lighting -- all of those sorts of things -- and that will be part of the process that they'll be looking at," said Ridgely. "Then there's the other more physical things that we see, the nature of the finish on the sides of the buildings, the sidewalks, the gutters."
Ridgely adds the assessment could include finding more efficient ways to save costs on areas such as boilers or other maintenance equipment. Additionally, he says the firm would reach out to multiple parties, including teachers, staff, maintenance, and other stakeholders, on what they believe the needs are for the district.
The survey is intended to provide a plan for nearly a decade out. While talks of a bond issue have not been had with the board, Ridgely says the district's current situation, with no bonds let or debt, provides multiple opportunities depending on the scope of a potential project.
"If we really had a need and needed to go to a bond, depending on the level of the project, there's an opportunity there," said Ridgely. "The other opportunity that we also want to look at is 'how are we maximizing our SAVE funds or one-cent sales tax funds.' Because, we can borrow against those funds -- those are called revenue bonds -- and really we can borrow against them and it doesn't have an impact on property taxes."
An official timeline on when and how long the survey has yet to be established, but Ridgely says he will be reaching out to the SitelogiQ representative to set up a time with the board to discuss the matter and any potential fees should the survey result in a future project.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the resignation of Sonia Morrison as IT Director effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year and Deitrich Engstrand as a Paraprofessional effective July 8, 2022.
--Approved the purchase of interactive flat panels for $27,467.71 from Bluum.
--Approved the 2022-23 Licensed Staff, Certified Staff, and PK-6 and 7-12 Building Student Handbooks.
--Approved a $100 donation from the class of 1970.
--Approved the continuation of a shared personnel agreement with Stanton for the School Business Manager.
--Approved the Page County Fair Partnership Agreement
--Approved the District Special Education Plan for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved a resolution transferring $12,879.94 from the district's general fund into the activity fund for the 2021-22 school year.
--Approved a bid from Crain Construction for $6,500 to remove an existing portable unit from the 7-12 grounds.