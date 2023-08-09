(Clarinda) -- Action regarding facilities dominated Wednesday afternoon's Clarinda School Board meeting.
By a 4-0 vote with one abstention, the board approved the sale of the property at 1180 South 16th Street to Clarinda Carnegie Museum for $421,000. In a previous interview with KMA News, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the museum was the only entity submitting bids for the vacant building before the July 17th deadline.
"We've had the building for sale, signed in there at least since March, that we wanted to sell the building," said Privia. "Our best prospects would be people connected to our community, because commercial building aren't going very fast right now across the state of Iowa, and across the country. We had a local interest there, and they put in a bid through the bid process we had set up, and we are moving forward with that bid."
Board member Trish Bergren abstained. With the former Shopko building's sale, the board approved a related motion regarding the recycling, disposal and sale of items inside the facility. Speaking at Wednesday's board meeting, Privia says items the district plans to keep will be moved to the McKinley Central Office Building. Other items inside the building will be sold.
"We're going to put stuff in lots, and let people do a silent bid," said Privia. "They can fill out a form, indicate how much they're willing to pay, and put it in there. We'll pull out those forms, see who got it, then call them and tell them to pick up their stuff. Everyone's going to get a fair shot at the materials that are in there."
Public viewings of the surplus items take place at the former Shopko building August 16th from 8-to-11 a.m. and August 17th from 4-to-6 p.m. A silent auction takes place August 19th. In other business, the board unanimously approved a resolution putting a referendum for an $11 million bond issue on the November 7th general election ballot. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program last week, Privia says this second referendum covers some of the projects included in a $14 million bond rejected by voters last March.
"It's going to include our CTE buildings, our science and FCS (Family Consumer Science) room upgrades," said Privia, "media center renovations, parking lots and bus dropoff loops at our elementary, elementary secure entrances and renovations there, and then an auditorium addition and renovation."
Projects covered in November's bond issue vote are separate from the proposed renovation project at Clarinda's 7-12 complex. School officials plan to use up to $9.8 million in Secure an Advance Vision for Education, or SAVE dollars for the project, which entails construction of six new high school classrooms and HVAC work. A presentation on the SAVE project is expected at the board's next regular meeting August 23rd.
In other action Wednesday, the board....
---approved the contracts of Logan Henry as junior class sponsor, Daiton Martin as 9th grade volleyball coach, Jacob Privia as girls assistant basketball coach, Emily Wood as assistant volleyball coach (upon suitable licensure) and Miranda Wilson as 9-12 student council advisor, all for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the shared agreement with the Stanton School District for a school business official.
---approved the preschool handbook for this school year.
---approved a beef donation for the district's culinary arts classes for this school year.
---approved a PTA fundraiser.
---approved the first reading of the Iowa Association of School Board's policy primer.
---approved the Fiscal Year 2024 consortium agreement with the Glenwood School District.
In addition, the board entered into closed session to discussion a personnel issue. More on that development in a future news story.