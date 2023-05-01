(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have set the 2023-24 school calendar.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved the calendar, which includes a school start date of August 23rd and an end date of May 21st. The schedule also includes five holidays and eight professional learning days. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the schedule allows some cushion over the state-required 1,080 hours of instruction.
"The focus was on an increase of instructional time that supports and improves learning and professional development," said Privia. "As a result, the proposed calendar reflects 1,143.25 hours of instruction and reflects 177 student days and 190 licensed-contract days."
Following an inquiry from Board Member Paul Boysen, Privia adds that any "passing time" or "recess time" can be included in those hours. However, he says they have to set aside 20 minutes a day for a lunch period.
The superintendent adds they also took input from as many school teachers and staff as possible.
"All of the staff got to participate and I sent it out to all of them to review after I went over it with our administration team," Privia explained. "We had about 14 people make comments and we took every one of those, looked at it, and decided whether that fit what we were trying to do or not."
In other business, the board also approved extending the sharing agreement with the Stanton School District for a Special Programs and Education Director for the 2023-24 school year. Privia says the district will receive $20,000 towards the director's salary and adds that the director will still spend most of the week in Clarinda.
"Clarinda would have four days a week and Stanton would have one day week and both districts would receive sharing dollars," he said. "Those sharing dollars right now are expected to be two extra students that we would each get to count, and that could go as high as four -- we're just waiting to see if (Governor Kim Reynolds) signs that legislation."
The board also approved the compensation for the Special Programs and Education Director, including the $20,000 increase, equating to a 20% raise. In other business, the board approved the resurfacing of the 4th-6th grade gym floor for just over $15,600, approved a janitorial supply bid for over $33,000, and accepted a $5,500 donation from Bank Iowa, Cornerstone Bank, First Interstate Bank, and PCSB to go towards student nutrition accounts. The board also set a public hearing for May 24th at 5 p.m. on a 2022-23 school year budget amendment.