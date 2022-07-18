(Clarinda) -- Special education and preschool are again among the legislative priorities for Clarinda school officials this year.
During its regular meeting recently, the Clarinda School Board set its 2023 Legislative Priorities to submit to the Iowa Association of School Boards outlining their needs for next year's legislative session. The board selected the same four from the previous year, including preschool, special education, mental health, and supplemental state aid. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News that preschool and early literacy are always top priorities for school districts.
"Preschool is always a priority in getting kids in the school and what kind of program we're running," said Privia. "The faster start we can give kids the better they are off in education. Hopefully, the legislation will really ramp up some of those thoughts on some of that."
Additionally, Privia says special education has come to the forefront due to the diminishing number of full-time individuals in the field and funding for the program.
"You're always running a deficit in those kinds of programs, and it's just how that program runs," said Privia. "You're trying to get those kids the best education and all the support we can give them."
Additionally, Privia says mental health has become a priority, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring students feel comfortable in the classroom. Items proposed by the IASB include increasing access to in-school mental health professionals or telehealth services, creating a funding stream for those services, and mental health awareness within school districts.
Finally, Privia says state supplemental state aid continues to be a priority, given the funding is distributed to school districts on a per-pupil basis. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a 2.5% increase in supplemental state aid earlier this year that was approved by the Iowa Legislature. Privia says the hope is the IASB can transition the needs into action within the legislature.
"Hopefully, what we give them from all boards across the state gives them a priority list for them to look at," said Privia. "What really affects us and translate it into what they're trying to do for the school system."
Other IASB priorities from 2022 include addressing dropout or at-risk students and teacher recruitment and licensure.