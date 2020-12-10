(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are making it easier for students to use technology as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the purchase of 20 additional cell phone and iPad hot spots, and two cases from Apple, Incorporated for $8,479. Funding will come from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund allocated for COVID-19. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News extra hot spots were needed in case hybrid or remote learning situations are necessary.
"One of the things that we were finding is, for whatever reason--depending on device, areas that students lives, lots of different factors--that there was some connectivity issues," said Bergman, "and we didn't want that to be the case. So, we looked into how there might be other types of devices that might, in those particular cases, be a little bit more stable.This was one of the solutions, in case we ever need to go on-line--and at this point, that is not a consideration."
Bergman says students in need of hot spots would have to consult school officials for information.
"When they're having an issue," she said, "they right away talk to our office if they're having troubles. That's how we connect a device that works for them in their home."
With a few exceptions, Bergman says there's been no need for remote or hybrid learning.
"We have not gone to any hybrid option," said Bergman. "We have been face-to-face entirely since August 24th. So, we have not had to access remote learning as part of our Return to Learn plan, or our hybrid. Our numbers have been fantastic. As far as when I say the ones that are on-line, that could be for reasons that maybe they have a member of their family that needs it for health, or if a student is quarantined for a brief period, less than two weeks."
In other business, the board approved the donation of cameras and other accessories from Jay Wagoner of Omaha to the district's art department. Board members also approved voluntary early retirement policies and packages, the creation of a head bus driver's position, and the contracts of Shala Stroud as wrestling cheerleading coach, and Joshua Woods as assistant bowling coach.