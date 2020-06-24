(Clarinda) – Clarinda School Board members say it’s a step in the right direction for early education in the district.
Meeting via ZOOM Wednesday afternoon, the board unanimously approved a motion for half-day preschool beginning this school year. School officials proposed the program to meet increased community needs for a number of spaces. The move will allow spaces for all students on the registration list. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman says about 60 children are currently on a list to be served in the half-day program five days a week. That breaks down to about 15 students per room. She calls the additional students a big win for the district.
“To me, we have a big win in the sense that we didn’t anticipate having those extra students,” said Bergman. “They’re here. We will serve them. It will just look different. And, it will give a great opportunity look at how we will serve them, and form stakeholder groups.”
But, at least one board member would like to see services extended a step further in the future. Board member Ann Meyer says supporters have been pushing state legislators to fully fund 4-year-old preschool for several years, but to no avail. Meyer encouraged the district’s patrons to write legislators, telling then to back funding for full-day preschool.
“In those developmental stages,” said Meyer, “it’s nurturing, it’s social, it’s academic, it’s all of those things blended into one. If we have them for a full day—in whichever setting—if it’s a full-day program, then that’s just going to validate everything that happens in kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3rd (grade)—those early formative years, because early development is just critical at this time.”
Calling it “a step in the right direction,” board president Greg Jones says the half-day offering for the coming school year gives the district time to work with the community and legislators for a better program.
“I think part of the misconception in the legislature is that it’s looked at as free daycare,” said Jones. “Nothing could be further from the truth. We’re looking at developing kids, and meeting social and emotional needs.”
Bergman says Q-and-A information will be sent out to preschool parents in the next few days. Anyone with questions should contact the district’s offices.
In other business Wednesday, the board…
---approved a recommendation to hire Samuel Cohrs as an elementary instructor for the coming school year.
---approved the resignation of bus drivers Kenney Wagoner, Mike Williams and Merrill Miller. Together, the retiring drivers have a combined 80 years of experience.
---approved a tuition agreement with the South Page School District for the 2020-21 school year, as well as a food service agreement with South Page for the new school year.
---approved an additional $1,500 stipend for the district’s food service director to manage South Page’s meal services.
---approved a 28-E agreement with the Stanton School District for a part-time FCS instructor, as well as a personnel agreement with Stanton for a school business manager for 2020-21.
---approved a 10-cent increase for all school lunches, as required by the federal Healthy Kids Act.
Board members also made decisions regarding compensation for administrators, as well as associates for the coming school year. We’ll have details on those items in a future news story.