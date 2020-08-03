(Clarinda) -- After weeks of discussion, Clarinda's School District now has a comprehensive plan in place to return students to the classrooms, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Late Friday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the district's Return to Learn plan for the new school year. Under the plan, Clarinda students will return to the classrooms August 24th, receiving direct instruction from classroom teachers, with health and safety measures in place. The plan addresses the district's three major goals: keeping students and staff safe, providing high levels of instruction, and "remaining in an in-person model when possible." Included in the plan are provisions for face coverings. While staff members are required to wear masks or face shields, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News students should wear coverings when "physical distancing is not possible."
"There's going to be situations where they might be able to take a mask off," said Bergman, "whether they are outside, and far apart from people, if they're in a small classroom, where the distance between desks or individuals allows for that. So, our major expectation would be that physical distancing, anytime that it cannot completely occur, that we will have students wear some sort of facial covering."
Clarinda's plan also entails support for on-line learning for "students with specific well-being needs, family members with health-related risk factors, students with COVID-19, or family choice to defer face-to-face instruction."
"For example, if a student has a need where a mask is a challenge for them to wear," she said, "or if they're medically fragile for one reason or another, as well as a family member has COVID, or has some of those immune system concerns--anything like that."
Even with the on-line instruction, Bergman says the plan includes provisions for "physical check-ins" between students and instructors in isolated sections of the former Shopko Building recently purchased by the district for future CTE programming.
"In the physical (check-in), we do have the opportunity," said Bergman. "We have a building that's the former Shopko building that will allow us to create some spaces that are classrooms, where students--if they have the ability to come in, and need some one-on-one support with their learning--or just anything they might need, we'll have opportunities for that in an open area."
Board members also approved the use of CARES funding for the purchase of classroom chairs and desks for the 2020-21 school year, at a cost of $82,480. Bergman says the additional furniture will allow for physical distancing in classrooms between students. Additionally, the board approved hiring a part-time custodial position for at least six months to assist in sanitizing facilities to keep students and staff healthy.
Clarinda's complete Return to Learn plan is available at the Clarinda School District's website.