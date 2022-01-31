(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School Board is taking the initial step in the search for a new superintendent.
Board members have set a special meeting for Wednesday at 3 p.m. to interview representatives from three potential consulting firms: McPherson & Jacobsen, ED Wise and Grundmeyer Leader Services. One of those firms is expected to assist the board in selecting a successor to Chris Bergman. In approving Bergman's resignation at its regular meeting last week, board member Greg Jones recommended the board hire a search firm. He says the firm would consider any input the board has on the wants and needs of the candidates throughout the entire search process.
"They'll meet with you individually, they'll meet with you together and they'll try to put together what we're looking for in a candidate," Jones said. "Then they'll try to narrow the pool to 10 or 15 or whatever, and then we narrow that down to a finalist group. Then they'll bring them in and walk us through the process."
Board President Darin Sunderman added that the board still has the overarching control of the search and can tailor it as broad or narrow as they desire.
"The process will be up to us because like in the last couple, we can involve as many stakeholders as we want, or as few as we want," Sunderman said. "Because they left it all up to the board to make it as narrow or broad as we want to make it."
Bergman succeeded Deron Stender as superintendent in July of 2019. Stender is now superintendent in Creston.