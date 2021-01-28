(Clarinda) -- Renovation of a former retail outlet into an educational facility is on the fast track in the Clarinda School District.
At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the contracts of OPN as architects and Story Construction as construction managers for renovation of the former Skopko building at 1180 South Street. Board members approved the building's purchase for $400,000 last March to support space needs for future Career Technical Education, or CTE curricula. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News plans call for some of the work to be completed by August.
"We are working within the budgetary parameters that we have," said Bergman. "We're wanting to use the district's money to get this taken care of in moving forward. We're not talking about completion of that 30,000 square feet. Right now, those dollars go very quickly in any type of restoration and new construction."
Fortunately, Bergman says the facility is in great shape.
"The building, itself, is in great condition," said Bergman. "Structurally, and the flooring--all of those pieces. It has a great high ceiling once we pop some of the tiles out. The pillars are all spaced really nicely, so we don't have a lot of issues there. We'll be needing to add some bathroom areas. But other than that, the building, itself is very primed for this type of learning environment."
Bergman says creating "flexible learning spaces" inside the building will support a number of programs.
"For sure, we're moving our construction course into that building," said Bergman. "We are looking at the framing pieces, and then looking at some of the HVAC, electrical--those kinds of things. We'll be reaching out to local business partners once we get to that part of the process to let them know what we're doing, and to see how they might want to be involved."
She says the district hopes to partner with Clarinda Regional Health Center for medical-based programming. Another future course offering involves transportation logistics.
"If you look at any economic trend data for job need and high demand," she said, "transportation logistics is number one. The construction will help us with some of the economic development goals of affordable housing. We're trying to thread everything into the intersection where we can hit the most partners, experiences for students, and growth for our community."
Current plans call for basing most of the district's vo-ag classes at the district's 7-12 building, though Bergman says some activity could take place offsite.
In other business Wednesday afternoon, the board...
---approved the purchase of a 2022 Blue Bird school bus from School Bus Sales Company for $105,274. Bergman says it's the first bus in the district's transportation fleet equipped with seat belts and security cameras.
---approved the purchase of four new ovens for the district's food services from Douglas Equipment for $32,007.92.
---approved the resignations of Kaitlin Allen as co-head volleyball coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, and Courtney Ridnour as paraprofessional, effective February 5th.