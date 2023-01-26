(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials continue to explore future options for the district's facilities ahead of a major bond issue vote.
Meeting in regular session late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the issuance of approximately $13 million school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the move allows the district to use funding from its Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE revenues for a variety of building-related purposes.
“Build, furnish and equip additions to the elementary school and middle-high school, with related improvements,” said Privia, “to improve, repair, remodel, furnish and equip the elementary school and middle-high school, and to improve the sites, including constant issuance and a debt service reserve fund, if required by purchaser.”
Wednesday's action is separate from the March 7th special election on a $14 million dollar bond issue and a voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy totaling $4 million for numerous renovations to the district's facilities. Board members also discussed options for maintaining, selling and transferring certain properties depending on the bond issue's fate. Board member Paul Boysen called for an up-to-date appraisal of the former Shopko facility, and to approach city and county officials regarding the future of the district's auxiliary football field and bus lot. And, Boysen agrees with Privia that the McKinley Central Office Building must be repurposed.
“The school district should not own any more property than they absolutely need,” said Boysen. “That’s Finance 101 when I took my school finance course. Neither should we be a landlord.”
Board member Greg Jones says he has “similar but somewhat different viewpoints” regarding facilities.
“I would say anything that we do, we obviously have to run through our council,” said Jones. “We know that there’s a process. We did the same thing when we acquired the Shopko Building, so there’s things we’re going to have to do from a legal standpoint in how we sell anything--whether we put it up for bid, or whether we put it on the market. I don’t disagree necessarily from the city part, but I also if, on the private market, when we could get from people who want to develop housing in the area.”
However, Jones says he doesn’t feel comfortable doing anything with the district’s properties until the bond issue results are known. Likewise, Board President Darin Sunderman says the district must keep its options open. Privia says the bond issue results will drive whatever the district does regarding its facilities.
“It would be at least a two-and-a-half to three-year building process,” said Privia. “So, we’re looking at approximately four years from now--if the bond issue passes--if it would be done. So, I feel like we have plenty of time to get going, but it doesn’t hurt to be on the front end of that, versus on the back end.”
If approved by a 60% supermajority, proceeds from the bond issue would cover construction of a middle school wing to the current 7-12 complex, new, lighted parking in front of the 7-12 building, renovation of the high school's media center for the district's special education programs, construction of an early childhood center on the north side of the district's pre-K-6 building plus four preschool rooms, plus security improvements at that building.
In other business, the board...
---approved the Page County Fair partnership agreement.
---approved an agreement with the Continental Fire Sprinkler Company.
---approved the purchase of a student data program from JMC totaling $16,357,45.
---appointed board members Scott Honeyman and Paul Boysen to the board’s negotiating team, with assistance from Ahlers and Cooney, the district’s legal counsel.
---approved provisions for the school Valentines Day bash as part of a 7th and 8th grade student council fundraiser.