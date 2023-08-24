(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School District begins the new school year with an old problem--failing heat pumps in the district's facilities.
Discussion regarding the mechanical issue dominated Wednesday night's Clarinda School Board meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says between 6-9 units failed this week at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
"Those heat pumps provide air conditioning and heating this winter," said Privia. "We are isolating those, and diagnosing what the problem is. What we're doing to fix that problem is we've brought some portable units in to keep those areas as cool as possible."
While saying no direct classrooms have been impacted by the outage, Privia says temporary units have been installed in parts of the district's facilities.
"A commons area is affected, hallways and some storage rooms," he said. "We do have one specials classroom where kids come in and out of that we have a portable unit in. It keeps it comfortable. It's not exactly perfect, but it does keep it comfortable for the kids. So, we're able to continue to have school."
Privia says the heat pumps are a perennial problem for the district.
"Those heat pumps are 20-25 years old," said Privia. "They were in our 1997 addition, and we are trying to work through those and get those fixed. Part of the problem is, we haven't done maintenance on those over the last 10-15 years. So, for whatever reason that happened, we're dealing with that problem now, and we are working with SiteLogiQ to fix that as soon as possible. We hope to have that done by next summer, and hopefully even started this spring."
Privia says SiteLogiQ officials will help the district determine which pumps would be repaired with the district's Secured an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE dollars, and those covered under the upcoming $11 million bond issue referendum in the November general election. In the meantime, school officials are taking steps to keep students cool during the heatwave, including water breaks, turning lights off and holding elementary recess periods indoors. You can hear the full interview with Jeff Privia here: