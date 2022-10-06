(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have upheld a student's punishment given out by the school's administrative staff following an investigation into a late-August incident.
Meeting in special session Thursday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board held a hearing, discussion, and, by a 4-0 vote, upheld a five-day out-of-school suspension and a four-game suspension from the football season for Brayden Nothwehr. The hearing and board deliberation was held in open session at the request of the Nothwehr family and their lawyer Jon Johnson. According to Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia, Nothwehr was one of the accused students based on an initial complaint and subsequent student statements regarding an incident in the locker room showers following a first-period weights class. Privia says the hearing before the board is the third level of appeal for the discipline, which was per the district's good conduct policy regarding harassment and bullying.
"It was appealed to the good conduct committee and they did get to pick one of the teachers, and two other teachers and students were on that," Privia explained. "They came back and upheld the punishment for Brayden. Then it was appealed to me, and I've also upheld that at this time."
Privia says the district's investigation, which 7-12 Principal Luke Cox primarily handled, was launched after the initial complaint on August 30 and got at least seven statements from students who were in the boy's locker room at the time of the incident on August 27. Privia says the investigation revealed allegations specifically against Nothwehr, including forcing a student to perform pushups in the locker room shower. Privia also presented the board with an admittance from a second student who said the incident took place and they partook in it.
The board's decision to uphold also came after hearing arguments from Johnson and Brayden's father, Kevin Nothwehr. After hearing the punishment in a meeting with Cox, Kevin Nothwehr says he felt the punishment, given the specific allegations against his son and a lack of provided information at the time, was harsh.
"(Cox) said he's going to stick to the punishment including four football games out and a five day suspension," said Nothwehr. "And I said, 'that's pretty harsh for bullying and harassing when you won't give me any evidence of who or what, or what's going on."
Kevin Nothwehr says he and his wife Nalea presented 19 student statements saying their son didn't partake in the incident and that Cox presented them with options to appeal if they wished to do so. While the suspension has already been served, the Nothwehrs and Johnson hoped to have the OSS and athletic suspension redacted from Brayden Nothwehr's student record.
Johnson says he is unsure whether Brayden Nothwehr had received a fair shot to give his side of the story between his initial statement and facing his punishment, given the gravity of the accusations.
"He was suspended after the seven statements, with his included in the seven where he denied it, and he was suspended totally based on that," said Johnson. "He was not given a fair chance and didn't know what he was accused of, because they wouldn't even tell him what he was accused of."
Additionally, Kevin Nothwehr says the investigation didn't perhaps go far enough in solving the issue's root, and his son's credibility and future have been impacted.
"You know a couple statements say that he did it and he was involved in it, and I don't feel that that's true," said Nothwehr. "I think that there are multiple kids involved in it and the investigation wasn't put through any farther."
Brayden Nothwehr also spoke to the board and denied that he played a part in the incident, and rather he assisted in getting the student up from the shower floor. Multiple board members acknowledged the unfortunate circumstances but upheld the administration's actions and subsequent punishment due to the administration following the school's policy. The district also contacted the Clarinda Police Department to assist in the investigation.
Board member Greg Jones was not present for the hearing, which was also administered and overseen by Ahlers and Cooney Lawyer Kristi Latta.