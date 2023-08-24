(Clarinda) -- Clarinda students may attend the district's activities for free this school year.
By unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board waived student activity ticket fees for the 2023-24 school year. The love allows 7th-12th grade students to attend district events free of charge. Pre-K-6 students also receive free admission with a paying adult. Back in July, the board voted 3-1 in favor of a $10 increase in student activity fees from $35 to $45. At that meeting, Board president Darin Sunderman questioned the increase, and expressed concerns over the hike's impact on students and families. Sunderman also questioned whether the increase would impact student attendance at athletic events or other activities.
"The students are who we want to attend our activities," he said. "To me, they're the ones who drive our concessions, let's say. I mean, some of us go get a hot dog. But, when you go to a concession stand, it's 20 younger kids usually. Whatever. I just wanted to throw it out there."
Board member Greg Jones cast the lone dissenting vote, expressing similar concerns. Since that meeting, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News administrators and board members have discussed ways to alleviate student activity fees.
"With the sale of the Shopko Building, we felt very comfortable in trying to make that happen for our students and our community," said Privia. "It was a lot of discussion individually with board members as to how we can make this better for our students."
Privia says the district hopes the move will boost student attendance at school athletic events and other activities.
"We're really excited about doing that," said Privia, "and hopefully, we'll get a lot of attendance from our students, and instill a lot of pride in our community."
Adult activity passes are for sale. More information is available from the district's website.