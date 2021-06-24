(Clarinda) -- Roles and responsibilities of the Clarinda School District's various stakeholders were outlined at a special event Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the Iowa Association of School Boards and the district's legal counsel held a special workshop adjacent to the regular Clarinda School Board meeting. Board members set the workshop in response to the recent unrest in the district, including comments critical of the district's operations and administration during public comment periods at previous board meetings. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the more-than-two-hour workshop involved learning and reflection on the roles of the board, the superintendent, staff and community.
"We're super-excited about the learning that's happened," said Bergman, "the reflection, and really the spirit of moving forward in a positive way, and interacting not just with each other, but with our community, with our teachers, with everyone."
Bergman says one of the workshop's many takeaways is that the school board's main role is serving as the district's government.
"When you think about government," she said, "you think about that kind of 10,000-foot deal--what are those big ideas, those big goals and things that move a district forward, and then what is the role of the superintendency, which is more of that management, or how do you implement those big ideas?"
Another takeaway centered on how a superintendent communicates with board members, and vice versa. Bergman says this discussion involves a perceived misconception involving how meetings are conducted.
"Maybe there was an understanding--or misunderstanding--that I could just call all five board members in the room, have a quick conversation, and do something," said Bergman. "We talked about what's a quorum--a quorum is when three of us are together. That's against the law to do--you have to do that in a public setting."
Additionally, Bergman says board members spend a lot of time preparing for each agenda item--regardless if there's discussion prior to taking a vote.
"Just because there's not conversation does not mean there's not a whole lot of things happening," said Bergman. "Our board members read--they're very well read. They do their research. They ask questions if they don't understand something, because I send that weekly information--actually, more than weekly, as timely as I can, anything that they need to understand about a law change, or how this economic piece impacts something you're doing in the classroom, or for the classroom."
And, there was discussion on the correct channels for handling complaints. Bergman says the common theme is that people should take grievances directly to the source, first, rather than the superintendent or the board.
"I think the biggest thing for people to understanding in that process," she said, "is that we can solve problems really quickly and easily, if we can directly go to people, and if we follow that process that's really right there for us."
Bergman says the board's recent approval of a complaint form process will serve as a road map in addressing future issues. The superintendent hopes to hold a similar workshop for the district's instructors and staff members in the fall, with representatives of the IASB and the School Administrators of Iowa serving as facilitators.