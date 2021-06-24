Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.