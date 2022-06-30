Updated Story June 30, 2022 4:00 p.m.
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have lifted a boil advisory that was in effect for a portion of the community.
City Manager Gary McClarnon says a boil advisory that was in effect for both sides of 13th Street from Division Street to Garfield Street has been lifted. The advisory was originally placed in effect due to a water main break in the area.
Original Story June 25, 2022 7:39 p.m.
(Clarinda) – A portion of Clarinda has been placed under a boil advisory.
City Manager Gary McClarnon says due to a water main break, residents that live on both sides of 13th Street from Division Street to Garfield Street are being asked to boil their water. McClarnon says the water main break has been repaired, but the advisory remains in effect.