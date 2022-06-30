Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.