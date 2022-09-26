(Clarinda) -- Almost 50 bands big and small are coming to Clarinda this weekend for the granddaddy of all music competitions.
Clarinda's Middle School and High School's Marching Band are just two of the many bands marching in the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree coming this Saturday morning and afternoon in Clarinda. Courtney Ridge is Clarinda High School's instrumental music director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Ridge says the day's events begin with the traditional parade competition around Clarinda's downtown square.
"The parade begins on the square at 9 a.m.," said Ridge, "and starts with all of our middle school bands, followed by Iowa Western Community College, which is marching in exhibition. Then, it will conclude with the high school group. I'm anticipating the parade lasting until around 11:30, right around the square there in Clarinda."
Action then shifts to the jamboree's field competition at 12:45 p.m. at Clarinda High's Cardinal Field. More than 2,000 students from middle schools and high schools in three states are participating in this year's festivities.
"We have 48 bands this year coming from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska," she said. "All of those 48 bands will perform back-to-back in the parade. Then, 19 of those high school bands will perform in the afternoon for the field show competition."
Ridge says watching the various marching bands is some spectacle.
"It's definitely exciting to see the joy in brings to the community," said Ridge. "Music is a universal language that brings people together unlike anything else. So, these bands have spent countless hours preparing their field shows, and to march in the parade. The energy is always high, and the support the kids receive from friends and then families in the community is always tremendous."
Thirty-five awards are up for grabs in the 2022 jamboree, including The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society's overall trophy for the top parade and field performances, as well as the Clarinda Masonic Lodge's traveling trophy for the top overall band. You can hear the full interview with Courtney Ridge here: